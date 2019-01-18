Over the course of 2018, Israeli forces killed a total of 290 Palestinians, most of whom had not taken part in any hostilities, an Israeli human rights group reported on Friday.

The dead included "55 minors," rights group B'Tselem said in a statement.

"Of these, 254 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 34 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and two inside Israel," it added.

B'Tselem went on to assert that of the 290 Palestinians killed last year, most had been "unarmed [at the time of their death] and posed no danger to anyone."

The group also accused Israel's security apparatus of implementing a "reckless open-fire policy" against Palestinians, which, it said, appeared to be sanctioned by Israel's government, military command and judicial system.

"As long as Israel adheres to this policy, despite its predictable outcomes, the casualties will continue to mount," the rights group said.

Fresh protests

Meanwhile, Palestinians converged along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone to take part in ongoing demonstrations against Israel's decades-long occupation, for the 43rd consecutive Friday.