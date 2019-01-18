Zimbabwe's government has again forced a "total internet shutdown," a media group says, after a days-long violent crackdown on people protesting dramatic fuel price increases.

MISA-Zimbabwe shared a text message from the country's largest telecom company, Econet, calling the government order "beyond our reasonable control."

The shutdown faces a court challenge from the group and Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Soldiers were still controlling long fuel lines in the capital Harare on Friday, and many wary residents stayed at home. Some said they can no longer afford fares for public transport.

A prominent pastor and activist who faces a possible 20 years in prison on a subversion charge is set to appear in court on Friday. Evan Mawarire was one of more than 600 people arrested this week.

Mawarire said it was "heartbreaking" to see the new government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa acting like that of former leader Robert Mugabe. The pastor is accused of inciting civil disobedience online.

"Our country is going through one of the most trying periods in its history," the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops' Conference said in a sweeping statement lamenting the government's "intolerant handling of dissent" and its failure to halt economic collapse.

International calls for restraint by Zimbabwe's security forces are growing, while Mnangagwa prepares to plead for more investment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He announced the fuel price increase on the eve of his overseas trip, leaving hardline former military commander and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as acting president.

Nationwide protests over rising fuel prices

Gasoline in the economically shattered country is now the world's most expensive.

Zimbabweans heeded a nationwide stay-at-home call from opposition groups earlier this week in protest.

Rights groups and others have accused security forces of targeting activists and labor leaders in response, with the United States expressing alarm.

UN alarmed over 'excessive force'

The United Nations on Friday called on Zimbabwe to halt its crackdown on anti-government protesters, voicing alarm about security forces' "excessive use of force", including firing with live ammunition.