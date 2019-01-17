Saudi Arabia has long proclaimed itself to be the “guardian” of Islam’s holiest sites, and by extension Islam itself, thus promoting the Kingdom as defenders of the Muslim “ummah,” or community, a spurious claim given its questionable mistreatment and indifference towards Muslim minority refugees fleeing genocide and persecution.

To that end, Saudi Arabia again finds itself under increasing scrutiny but this time for its mistreatment of Rohingya Muslim refugees, all of whom have fled an ongoing genocide in the country of their birth – Myanmar.

Recently leaked video footage sent to Middle East Eye shows handcuffed Rohingya refugees in a detention center in Jeddah. One described how he has been held in a Saudi detention center for five long years and that now he’s being sent to Bangladesh “starving without any food,” while another Rohingya man said, “We have no other choice but to kill ourselves.”

Saudi Arabia is preparing to forcibly remove as many as 1,000 Rohingya refugees, including hundreds of children, "against their will" to Bangladesh after holding them for indefinite periods in detention centers throughout the Kingdom, Rohingya activists have told me.

“Genocide is ongoing,” Ro Nay San Lwin, a Rohingya blogger and coordinator for the Free Rohingya Coalition, told me. “There are more than a million Rohingya Muslims in the camps in Bangladesh. We know that both the Saudi and Bangladesh governments are acting in accordance with their laws. Yet, as persecuted people, they shouldn’t be persecuted again while searching for a safe heaven.”

While Myanmar’s recent and ongoing crackdown on the Rohingya, which has been described by the UN as “textbook ethnic cleansing,” began in August 2017, the predominantly Muslim minority has been violently persecuted since 1992, resulting in periodic waves of displaced Rohingya fleeing for Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Lwin explained to me how Rohingya refugees who fled to Saudi Arabia in the years between 1992 to 2011 did so by obtaining passports using fake documents provided by organized human trafficking groups. With these forged documents, Rohingya refugees were able to obtain temporary immigrant status and work visas in the Kingdom, but then “all this changed in 2011 when Saudi Arabia introduced a fingerprint-based immigration control system,” said Lwin.

“The Rohingya who arrived after 2011 are very unfortunate. They couldn’t manage to have residency permit like their fellow Rohingya who arrived earlier. They had to stay illegally. Many of them detained at various immigration checkpoints or raids. As their fingerprints were registered according to the passports they have presented at entry points, they have been identified as different nationality than their original country, Burma or Myanmar,” Lwin told me.

Saudi Arabia has launched an unforgiving and uncompromising crackdown on its Rohingya refugees, carrying out a series of immigration raids and incarcerating those who possess fake documents or confess to entering the country illegally.