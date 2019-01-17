BIZTECH
Microsoft pledges $500M to tackle Seattle housing crisis
Microsoft President Brad Smith announced the company was pledging $500 million to address homelessness and develop affordable housing in the region.
Existing buildings demolished in February on the site of a planned twin-tower, 45-storey apartment development in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighbourhood. / AP Archive
January 17, 2019

Microsoft is responding to the Seattle region's widening affordability gap with a $500 million pledge to address homelessness and develop affordable housing.

The Seattle Times reports the pledge is the largest in the company's 44-year history, and, according to the company, is one of the heftiest contributions by a private corporation to housing.

Microsoft President Brad Smith says most of the money will be aimed at increasing housing options for low- and middle-income workers including teachers, firefighters and people who work in hospitals.

Microsoft officials say it's too early to say exactly how much affordable housing will ultimately result from the $500 million.

Smith says the company hopes to leverage the fund to help create "tens of thousands of units."

Microsoft is based in the Seattle suburb of Redmond.

SOURCE:AP
