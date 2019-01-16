WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia to consider interests of Turkey, all parties in Syria - FM Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would seek to take into full account the interests of all parties involved, including Syria's neighbours, in resolving the Syrian conflict.
Russia to consider interests of Turkey, all parties in Syria - FM Lavrov
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during the annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, January 16, 2019. / Reuters
January 16, 2019

Russia will the consider interests of all parties and Syria’s neighbours including Turkey regarding the proposed 32-kilometre (20-mile) safe zone that is under consideration for northern Syria, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"We will fully seek to take into account the interests of all parties involved, all of Syria's neighbours," Sergey Lavrov told an annual news conference in Moscow.

"And, of course, the security interests of all countries in the region, including Turkey, will be part of the agreements that we will seek," he added.

On Monday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump, discussing the idea of establishing a terror-free safe zone in northern Syria.

Recommended

The phone call came after Trump threatened to "devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds," conflating "Kurds" with the terrorist PKK/YPG in Syria, a false equivalence that Turkey has repeatedly criticized.

The PKK is considered a terror organisation by the US, EU and Turkey. The YPG is its Syrian wing. 

In the PKK's 30-year campaign of terror against Turkey, some 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory