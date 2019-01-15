Jordan says it has agreed to host UN-brokered negotiations between Yemen's warring sides about a prisoner exchange.

The kingdom's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Jordan accepted a request by the special UN envoy for Yemen to host the talks but did not say when they would be held.

Yemen's four-year war pits Iran-aligned Houthi rebels against an internationally recognised government supported by a Saudi-led coalition and has devasted the poor Arab country. In peace talks in Sweden last month, the sides agreed to a series of confidence-building measures, including an exchange of thousands of prisoners.

Implementation has been slow, marred by violence and ongoing distrust between the sides.

Last week, a Houthi drone attack on a military parade in Al Anad air base some 60 kilometres (40 miles) north of Aden, killed seven people, including the government's military intelligence chief.

Food aid under threat

The UN food agency delivered emergency food and vouchers for over 9.5 million people in Yemen in December, just shy of its 10 million monthly target in the famine-threatened country, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The war and economic collapse have left 15.9 million people, 53 percent of the population, facing "severe acute food insecurity", and famine looms if immediate action is not taken, a survey said last month.

"We were at a bit less than 10 million because the actual situation slowed down a bit the distribution in some areas. The security is not as good as expected in some areas," World Food Programme spokesman Herve Verhoosel told a Geneva news briefing.