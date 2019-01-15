Three people, including a police officer, were killed in Zimbabwe on Tuesday during protests against a sharp hike in fuel prices, police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said.

The police officer was stoned to death by protesters in the city of Bulawayo, while two people died during protests in Chitungwiza, a town south of Harare, and Kadoma, a town 141 km west of the capital, Charamba said.

Separately, Zimbabwe's Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said she was not aware of an alleged shutdown of the internet.

Zimbabwe is embroiled in protests and riots as civilians contest more than doubled fuel prices and poor economic conditions.

Living allowances announced

Earlier, Labour Minister Sekai Nzenza promised public workers a cost of living allowance of between five percent and 23 percent of their monthly salary, she told Reuters news agency on Monday, against a backdrop of strikes and violent protests in the country over fuel price hike.

Sekai Nzenza said by phone that the allowance will be issued from January to March while negotiations with unions continue.

While a 40-day doctors strike ended last week, teachers remain on strike and civil servants have also threatened industrial action.

Protests over fuel price hike

Meanwhile, a Zimbabwean military helicopter on Tuesday fired tear gas at demonstrators blocking a road and burning tires in the capital on a second day of deadly protests.

Soldiers moved in to disperse crowds at the busy intersection and transport hub in Harare amid Zimbabwe's biggest unrest since deadly post-election violence in August.

TRT World'sJohn Nyashanu has more from Harare.

Witnesses also reported violence in the eastern city of Mutare, where people attacked passenger buses and destroyed some shops.

Social media such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp were disabled.