A young Saudi woman who caused a sensation by defying her family and seeking asylum abroad was welcomed with open arms in Toronto Saturday at the end of an exhausting international odyssey.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland greeted Rahaf Mohammed al Qunun, 18, after she landed in Toronto, wearing a blue ball cap and a grey hoodie emblazoned in red with the word "CANADA."

Smiling broadly, she posed for photographers with Freeland at her side, but made no statement.

"She had a pretty long journey and is exhausted and prefers not to take questions for the moment," Freeland said.

Al Qunun who said she was abused by her family and feared for her life if deported back home left Thailand on Friday night for Canada, which has granted her asylum, officials said.

The fast-moving developments capped an eventful week for Rahaf Mohammed al Qunun. She fled her family while visiting Kuwait and flew to Bangkok, where she barricaded herself in an airport hotel to avoid deportation and grabbed global attention by mounting a social media campaign for asylum.

Her case highlighted the cause of women's rights in Saudi Arabia, where several women fleeing abuse by their families have been caught trying to seek asylum abroad in recent years and forcibly returned home.

Human rights activists say many similar cases go unreported.

Qunun was flying to Toronto via Seoul, South Korea, according to Thai immigration Police Chief Surachate Hakparn. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed his country had granted her asylum.

"That is something that we are pleased to do because Canada is a country that understands how important it is to stand up for human rights and to stand up for women's rights around the world, and I can confirm that we have accepted the UN's request," Trudeau said.

Several other countries, including Australia, had been in talks with the UN's refugee agency to accept Qunun, Surachate said earlier in the day.

"She chose Canada. It's her personal decision," he said.

Canada's ambassador had seen her off at the airport, Surachate said, adding that she looked happy and healthy.