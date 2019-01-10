A bomb-laden drone flown by Yemen's Houthi rebels flew into a military parade on Thursday in Lahij outside of the southern port city of Aden.

The brazen attack killed at least six troops from a Saudi-led coalition and their allies, threatening UN-brokered peace efforts to end the yearslong war tearing at the Arab world's poorest nation.

"Once again this proves that the Houthi criminal militias are not ready for peace and that they are exploiting truces in order for deployment and reinforcements," Yemen's Information Minister Moammar al Eryani, who said two senior military officials were wounded in the attack.

The attack at the Al-Anad Air Base, where American special forces once led their fight against Yemen's al Qaida branch, targeted high-ranking military officials in Yemen's internationally-recognised government. Some 8,000 soldiers had been taking part in the parade, as well as two governors and a large number of top military commanders including the chief of staff.

Military Intelligence Chief Mohamed Tamah and commander of the fourth military zone Fadl Hassan were among the wounded in the attack at the Anad Air Base, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

"This is time for the international community to stand by the legitimate government and force the militias to give up their weapons and pull out of the cities," Eryani added.

Aerial capacity

The Houthis immediately claimed the attack through their al Masirah satellite news channel, saying the attack targeted "invaders and mercenaries", leaving "dozens of dead and wounded."