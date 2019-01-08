The European Union is putting an Iranian intelligence service and two senior officials on its terror list over suspicions that they have allegedly been involved in assassinations and plots to kill opposition activists in Denmark, France and the Netherlands, Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said Tuesday.

Ministers from the 28-nation bloc's governments "agreed to enact sanctions" at a meeting in Brussels in what Samuelsen said is a "strong signal from the EU that we will not accept such behavior."

A freeze on their funds and assets will take effect on Wednesday once their names are published in the EU's official journal.

Samuelsen said Denmark had worked with France to put the Direction of Internal Security at Iran's Intelligence Ministry and its chief Saeid Hashemi Moghadam on the list, adding that the aim is "to create a resolute and robust European foreign policy; that we respond clearly and significantly when our borders are crossed."

The Dutch government said that, based on information collected by its General Intelligence and Security Service, "the Netherlands considers it probable that Iran had a hand in the preparation or commission of assassinations and attacks on EU territory," including the killing of two Dutch nationals of Iranian origin in the cities of Almere in 2015 and in The Hague in 2017. Iran has denied involvement.

Paris alleges that Tehran's intelligence internal security section is linked to an attempt to bomb a rally of the People's Mujahedeen of Iran, or MEK, on June 30 outside the French capital. The Danes say Iran in October was planning to kill in Denmark a member of the group that Tehran has blamed for a Sept. 22 attack that killed at least 25 people. The group, called Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, condemned the violence and said it was not involved.

The blacklisting move could complicate EU efforts to keep alive an international agreement curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out. Amid heated US rhetoric and sanctions, the bloc is struggling to establish a balance between encouraging Iran to stay on board while punishing it for alleged transgressions not linked to the pact.