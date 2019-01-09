Senate Republicans' first bill of the new Congress was intended to insert the legislative branch into President Donald Trump's Middle East policy, but also to drive a wedge between centrist and liberal Democrats over attitudes toward Israel.

For now, the package has stalled on a vote of 56-44, not enough to clear the 60-vote hurdle needed to advance.

Coming amid the partial government shutdown, Democrats said they will block the bill until government is reopened.

The Combating BDS Act, introduced by Republican Senator Marco Rubio, urges state and local governments to deny contracts to individuals and companies that boycott Israel.

The act is part of a wider Middle East policy bill, the first to be introduced by Senate Republicans in the new Congress which began on January.

The bill includes measures supporting Israel and Jordan and slapping sanctions on Syrians involved in war crimes at a time of growing unease in Congress over the Trump administration's shifts in the region.

The anti-BDS legislation has been fiercely criticised by civil rights organisations such as the American Civil Liberties Union as well as by progressives and liberals across the country.

Prominent pro-Israeli Democrat Senator Diane Feinstein also voiced concerns over the bill.

"This Israel anti-boycott legislation would give states a free pass to restrict First Amendment protections for millions of Americans. Despite my strong support for Israel, I oppose this bill because it clearly violates the Constitution."

Democrat Senator Ben Cardin, tweeted that the Senate "should not take up any bills unrelated to reopening the government" until the shutdown is resolved.

Republicans see an opening to focus on newly elected House Democrats, including the country's first Palestinian American woman in Congress, Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib, who has spoken about the rights of Americans to support the BDS issue.

"This is the US where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality," Tlaib said in a weekend tweet.