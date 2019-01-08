Nissan Motor Co Ltd's ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn defended himself against allegations of financial misconduct in a Tokyo court on Tuesday, declaring his innocence in his first public appearance since his arrest in November.

"I have been wrongly accused and unfairly detained based on meritless and unsubstantiated accusations," he told the Tokyo District Court, according to a prepared statement which was obtained by Reuters.

"Contrary to the accusations made by the prosecutors, I never received any compensation from Nissan that was not disclosed, nor did I ever enter into any binding contract with Nissan to be paid a fixed amount that was not disclosed."

Ghosn, credited with rescuing Nissan from near-bankruptcy two decades ago, appeared thinner then before his arrest as he entered a court in handcuffs and a rope around his waist, wearing a dark suit without a tie.

A crowd of journalists and television crew gathered outside the court house while 1,122 people lined up for 14 seats assigned by lottery, highlighting the level of public interest in the case of the once-feted executive.

The hearing, requested by his lawyers, was held to explain the reasons for his prolonged detention since his Nov. 19 arrest.

Ghosn's Japanese lawyers are expected to speak in his defence for the first time since the arrest at a new conference scheduled on Tuesday afternoon. The legal team is headed by former prosecutor Motonari Otsuru.