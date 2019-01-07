The US Senate’s first bill of 2019 is not designed to address the economic inequality and socio-economic injustices in the country, but to protect and defend Israel from the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The bill, titled S.1, contains various measures regarding US foreign policy but specifically focuses on political and financial assistance to Israel. It has been supported by the influential pro-Israel lobby, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

The bill consists of four components. The first is the Ileana Ros-Lehtinen United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2019 (the 2018 version of it can be seen here).

It aims to implement the 2016 deal between former US president Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and guarantees to give a $38 billion aid package to Israel over the next 10 years. The aid would make up the largest-ever military aid package given to any country in the world by the US.

The pro-Israel legislation did not pass in the last Congress, and has been reintroduced by Republican Senator Marco Rubio, from Florida.

Another chapter of the bill is the Combatting BDS Act of 2019. This section allows the punishment of any individual, state or local government that boycotts Israel or supports the BDS movement.