Jewish teens who killed Palestinian mother finally arrested
Israel's domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet, said the teens "are suspected of grave terrorist offences including murder."
Palestinians carry body of 47-year-old Palestinian mother Aisha al-Rawbi, who was killed by Jewish teens in the occupied West Bank.
January 7, 2019

A gag order limiting media coverage of the arrest of five Jewish teenagers who killed a Palestinian mother was lifted on Sunday.

The five ultranationalist jews were arrested in the occupied West Bank on December 30, after stoning a 47-year-old Palestinian mother to death while she was travelling in a car.

The killing took place on October 12.

Israel's domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet, said the teens "are suspected of grave terrorist offences including murder."

Aisha al-Rawbi, a mother of eight, was travelling toward her West Bank home in a car with her husband and two daughters when she was struck in the head. 

The incident took place near several illegally-built ultranationalist Jewish settlements. 

Rabi's husband said he saw a small group of occupiers nearby at the time of the attack.

In an article on the killing, The New York Times says, "Radical young settlers began attacking Palestinian property more than a decade ago, as part of a doctrine known as “price tag,” exacting a price for army and police actions against rogue settlement activity and avenging Palestinian acts of terrorism."

The Shin Bet said the five detainees were all under the age of 18 and have not yet been formally charged.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank constantly face aggression by Israeli occupiers, many of whom identify with ultranationalist radical Jewish groups.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
