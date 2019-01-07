A gag order limiting media coverage of the arrest of five Jewish teenagers who killed a Palestinian mother was lifted on Sunday.

The five ultranationalist jews were arrested in the occupied West Bank on December 30, after stoning a 47-year-old Palestinian mother to death while she was travelling in a car.

The killing took place on October 12.

Israel's domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet, said the teens "are suspected of grave terrorist offences including murder."

Aisha al-Rawbi, a mother of eight, was travelling toward her West Bank home in a car with her husband and two daughters when she was struck in the head.