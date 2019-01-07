US National Security Advisor John Bolton is headed to Turkey on Monday, facing a rebuke from Ankara over the latest shift in US policy on Syria.

Speaking in Israel on Sunday, Bolton called on Turkey not to target Kurds in Syria, an apparent reference to the YPG terror group.

It is "irrational" to say Turkey targets Kurds as the country is fighting Daesh and the PKK/PYD/YPG, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said in response to Bolton's remarks.

“The issue is PKK/PYD/YPG are making efforts to establish an order by oppressing Kurds who don’t obey them, and by their terrorist activities against our country,” Kalin said. “There is no doubt that a terror group cannot be an ally of the US."

The YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK, which Ankara and Washington agree is a terrorist group. The head of the US special forces in 2015 urged the YPG to "rebrand" itself to avoid Turkish concerns and give the group a voice in Syria's future. The PKK-linked group was then renamed the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The PKK has waged a decades-long insurgency against Turkey in which 40,000 people have died.

Bolton walks back Trump's Syria policy

Visiting Israel on Sunday, Bolton said the US will not withdraw troops from northeastern Syria until the Turkish government guarantees the fight against Daesh and that it won’t attack “Kurdish fighters.”

Bolton's remarks were at odds with Trump's announcement on late December that he was pulling US troops out of Syria.

Now Trump is talking about “slowly” bringing troops home “over a period of time," with Bolton heading to Turkey on Monday with that message.

“We’re going to be discussing the president’s decision to withdraw, but to do so from northeast Syria in a way that makes sure that ISIS [Daesh] is defeated and is not able to revive itself and become a threat again,” Bolton told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

“There are objectives that we want to accomplish that condition the withdrawal,” Bolton said, according to NBC.