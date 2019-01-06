BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Mercedes aims to be among top two players to scale autonomous tech
Mercedes, Germany's trademark car company, wants to develop a self-driving car, increasing fierce competition with firms like Uber, Google, General Motors and Volkswagen.
Mercedes aims to be among top two players to scale autonomous tech
Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, left, and Ola Kallenius, right, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG. Group Research & Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, pose in front of the new Mercedes GLE during a media day for the Paris Auto show on Oct. 2, 2018. / Reuters
January 6, 2019

Mercedes-Benz’s is not aiming to be the first manufacturer to develop a self-driving car, but it wants to be among the first two players able to scale up the technology, Mercedes-Benz executive Christoph Schroeder told German paper Welt am Sonntag.

Carmakers and tech companies like Uber, Google, General Motors, Volkswagen are vying to roll out robotaxi services for paying customers as a way to enter the ride-hailing business.

Google’s Waymo division has completed the most test miles with prototype vehicles, leading rivals including Volkswagen to acknowledge that Waymo is ahead of the pack in terms of developing a prototype. 

Recommended

Mercedes-Benz, which is owned by German car and truck maker Daimler is undeterred by Waymo’s progress. 

“We need to be among the top two competitors who are in a position to scale up the technology and bring it into series production,” Schroeder told the paper.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff