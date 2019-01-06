It is irrational to say Turkey targets Kurds as the country is fighting Daesh and PKK/PYD/YPG, the Turkish presidential spokesperson responded on Sunday to White House National Security Adviser John Bolton's remarks on Turkey's military action in Syria.

“The issue is PKK/PYD/YPG are making efforts to establish an order by oppressing Kurds who don’t obey them, and by their terrorist activities against our country,” Ibrahim Kalin said in a statement.

“There is no doubt that a terror group cannot be an ally of the US,” Kalin said.

Earlier on Sunday, Bolton said the US will not withdraw troops from northeastern Syria until Turkish government guarantees fight against Daesh and that it won’t attack “Kurdish fighters,” referring to YPG/PKK terrorist group.

Kalin stressed that Turkey’s aim was to clear Syria of all terror groups, to protect its territorial integrity and provide political and social conditions for the safe return of Syrians to their country by protecting lives of the civilians.

PYD and YPG were Syrian branches of PKK terrorist group, which continue their acts on the pretext of fighting against Daesh, Kalin said, adding: "They cannot represent Syrian Kurds."

"It's disrespectful to our Kurdish brothers to claim they are represented by a terror group," he said.

"One aim of Turkey's fight against the PKK and its Syrian extensions is to rescue the Kurds from the cruelty and oppression of this terrorist group," he added.