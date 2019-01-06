TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish father beats all odds to get his kids educated
The school bus cannot come to the neighbourhood where Yakup Engin lives, leaving him and his kids no other choice but to walk six kilometres every day on foot in extreme cold.
Turkish father beats all odds to get his kids educated
Yakup Engin has to carry some firewood along for making a fire to keep his kids warm. / AA
January 6, 2019

Lack of public transport forces Yakup Engin to walk 6 kilometres with his kids every day to send his kids to school in Turkey's eastern city of Mus.

The school bus cannot come to the neighbourhood where Engin lives, leaving him and his kids no other choice but to make the long journey on foot to the bus in extreme cold.

TRT World'sNatasha Hussain has more.

Engin has to carry some firewood along for making a fire to keep his kids warm.

Recommended

“My father brings us here everyday, we light a fire together, our dad is making a great sacrifice. We wait for the shuttle here everyday,” says Engin's fifth grade son, Omer Engin.

Yakup Engin says, “after some of my kids get into the shuttle, I also bring 3 of my kids to a village where they study at a primary school.

"I will endure anything for my kids."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal