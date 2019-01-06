Lack of public transport forces Yakup Engin to walk 6 kilometres with his kids every day to send his kids to school in Turkey's eastern city of Mus.

The school bus cannot come to the neighbourhood where Engin lives, leaving him and his kids no other choice but to make the long journey on foot to the bus in extreme cold.

TRT World'sNatasha Hussain has more.

Engin has to carry some firewood along for making a fire to keep his kids warm.