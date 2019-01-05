A late-night fight at a suburban Los Angeles bowling alley turned deadly late Friday night, killing three men and injuring four.

Police in the coastal city of Torrance responded shortly after midnight to calls of "shots fired" at the Gable House Bowl, which is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and an arcade. They found seven people with gunshot wounds.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital with injuries, said police spokesman Sgt. Ronald Harris. Two other men were struck by gunfire but "opted to seek their own medical attention," Harris said.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting, but witnesses said it stemmed from a fight between two large groups of people at the bowling alley.

"Huge fight"

Wes Hamad, a 29-year-old Torrance resident, was at the bowling alley with his 13-year-old niece and cousin when he saw a "huge fight" break out. Hamad said the brawl, which lasted about five minutes, blocked the entrance of Gable House Bowl and devolved into "complete chaos."

"I grabbed my niece and started running toward the far end of the bowling alley," he said.

"As we were running, we heard 15 shots."

As he was leaving, Hamad said he saw a woman weeping over a man who was had multiple gunshot wounds in his head and neck.