TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey rebuffs US secretary of state's remarks
Turkey rejects both the style and content of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statements regarding our country with respect to Syria, said Turkey’s Foreign Ministry.
Turkey rebuffs US secretary of state's remarks
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, walk out together to meet members of the media at the State Department in Washington, November 20, 2018. / AP
January 4, 2019

Turkey on Friday decried recent remarks by the US secretary of state on Turkey's role in ensuring Syria's security and territorial integrity.

"We reject both the style and content of US Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo's statements that he gave yesterday in an interview to a website regarding our country with respect to Syria," Hami Aksoy, spokesman for Turkey ’s Foreign Ministry, said in a statement.

Aksoy's remarks came a day after Pompeo, in an interview with right-wing outlet Newsmax, addressed the US withdrawal from Syria, and mentioned what he called “the importance of ensuring that the Turks don’t slaughter the Kurds, the protection of religious minorities there in Syria. All of those things are still part of the American mission set."

Pompeo’s confusing the PYD/YPG terrorist group – the target of a planned Turkish counter-terrorist operation in Syria – with “the Kurds” shows a “troubling” lack of information, said Aksoy.

Aksoy also strongly condemned the US viewing the YPG/PKK terror group as a partner in its fight against Daesh.

Recommended

"Turkey will resolutely continue to fight the PKK/PYD/YPG and Daesh terrorist organisations, which threaten Syria's political unity and territorial integrity, and pose an existential threat to its national security," Aksoy said.

Ankara will also continue to protect the rights of Syrian Kurds with respect to the fight against terrorism, he added.

Turkey has long objected to the US viewing the terrorist PKK/PYD/YPG as allies against Daesh, saying using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.

Turkey has also stressed how the YPG terrorises local Arabs, Turkmen, and Kurds in areas of Syria near Turkey.

In its 40-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives. The PYD/YPG is its Syrian branch.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal