US technology giant Apple Inc’s shares plunged 10 percent on Thursday after the iPhone maker blamed weak Chinese demand for a holiday-quarter revenue shortfall.

Economic deceleration in China affected Apple and trade tensions between Washington and Beijing were starting to hurt consumer spending on smartphones in China, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said on Wednesday.

With Apple’s stock market value decreasing to below $700 billion, from its peak of $1.1 trillion in October, the global financial market felt the shockwaves.

Berkshire Hathaway shares decreased by 5.6 percent on Thursday due to its largest common investment in Apple.

Shares of US-based Apple suppliers and chip makers, including Cirrus Logic Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Analog Devices, Broadcom Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV and Micron Technology Inc, all tumbled, too.

Also, grains trader Cargill Inc, one of the biggest agriculture companies in the US, reported a 20 percent drop in its fiscal second-quarter 2019 net earnings on Thursday, as global trade tensions hit the bottom line.

Weak sales at Apple and Cargill may be the clearest sign yet that President Donald Trump’s quest to reset world trade carries costs at home and could isolate the United States as the increasingly fragile engine for global economic growth.

The sharp slowdown in China and weakness elsewhere also threaten to leave US consumers as the chief bulwark against a broader world downturn.

Since Trump came into office, ‘America First’ has been his rallying cry, his base strategy and his justification behind many a decision.

With Trump’s trade policy, the US slapped a 25 percent tariff on $34 billion of Chinese goods in early July. Another round of duties on $16 billion of goods went into effect on August 23, bringing the total amount of products facing a 25 percent charge to $50 billion.