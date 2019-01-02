TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Iraqi president to visit Turkey to boost bilateral ties
The visit of Iraqi President Barham Salih will focus on bilateral and regional issues during his meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Iraqi president to visit Turkey to boost bilateral ties
Iraqi President Barham Salih attends a joint press briefing with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani after their meeting at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, on November 17, 2018. / AP
January 2, 2019

Iraqi President Barham Salih will pay an official visit to Turkey on Thursday, Turkish president’s press office said on Wednesday.

The office said in a statement that Salih will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara. 

They are expected to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, evaluate opportunities to develop cooperation in various fields and exchange views on regional and international matters, the statement read.

This is Salih’s first official visit to Turkey after he was elected Iraq’s president in early October last year.

Recommended

The two leaders are also expected to discuss the opening of a second border gate.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal