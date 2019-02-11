Australia formally signed a $35.48 billion (Aus $50 billion) contract with France to build 12 states of the art submarines Monday, a signal of the country's willingness to project power across the Pacific.

The contract for 12 attack-class submarines is with France's Naval Group, a consortium with state backing, and has been years in the making.

The first submarine is expected to be finished in the early 2030s.

Critics say that is too late: the waters to Australia's north and east are the scene of an intense struggle between the United States, China and regional powers, who are all vying for influence.