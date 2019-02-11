The people's revolution that was dubbed the Arab Spring in 2011 had an impact on Yemen, too.

While it challenged old and brutal regimes in Egypt, Syria and other parts of the Middle East, it also brought to light widespread corruption, political instability and social inequality in Yemen and forced former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh to hand over the reins of power to Abd Rabbu Mansour.

The transition didn't go smoothly and the war between Saudi-backed Mansour and the Houthi rebels broke out, causing many deaths and widespread destruction that continues to haunt the country today.

The war has become yet more brutal, with the Saudi-led coalition relentlessly bombing the country in a bid to overpower the Houthis.

The escalation violence has left the poorest country in the Arab world in a state of disaster.

At least 60,000 people have died and tens of thousands have been injured since 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition first started its airstrikes.

According to reports to the UN Security Council by Mark Lowcock, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 24 million people in Yemen - nearly 80 percent of the population - are now in desperate need of aid, including humanitarian aid, food, medicine and petrol.

According to the report: “10 million people just a step away from famine.”

It added: “More the 3.3 million people have been displaced, over 600,000 of them in the last 12 months.”

Nearly 85,000 children have died because of extreme hunger, according to the Save the Children humanitarian group

The Saudi-Emirates-led coalition has carried more than 18,000 raids to crack the Houthis’ hold on power, steadily increasing since 2014.

The dire consequences of the Saudi-led coalition's war in Yemen may resonate for years to come. Arming random militias and buying loyalties with weapons may pave the way for potential catastrophe and increase the future threat to Yemenis.