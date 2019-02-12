Thousands of people living in Kenya’s poorest county received free medical treatment on Monday.

Around 21 doctors and nine medical school graduates from Turkey teamed up with 13 local doctors to offer services such as paediatric surgery, gynaecological treatment and dental care to the local community in Turkana as well as refugees at the Kakuma refugee camp.

The refugees are from all over sub-Saharan Africa, including Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Many walked for long distances in the 45 degree Celsius heat to wait for the life-saving surgeries being conducted at Kakuma Mission Hospital at the camps.

Doctors said some of the sophisticated surgeries normally cost between $15,000 and $20,000.

TRT World'sOmer Kablan reports from Kenya.

Life-saving services

The hospitals where the surgeries took place were spread out across the county and included Kakuma Mission Hospital at the Kakuma 1, 2 and 3 camps as well as the Kenya-based NGO International Rescue Committee’s site.