BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Nissan's profit drops amid former chair Ghosn's arrest
Crisis-hit Japanese automaker Nissan slashed its full-year forecast as nine-month net profit dropped 45 percent in the first earnings report since the stunning arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.
Nissan's profit drops amid former chair Ghosn's arrest
Passersby are silhouetted as a huge street monitor broadcasts news reporting ousted Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn's indictment and re-arrest in Tokyo, Japan December 10, 2018. / Reuters
February 12, 2019

Nissan said on Tuesday that its third-quarter profit plunged to about a quarter of the previous year's, partly due to special charges related to alleged false financial reporting by its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

The main factor behind the sharp weakening in profit, however, was the absence of a lift from US tax reforms that sharply boosted Nissan Motor Co.'s earnings in late 2017.

The maker of the Leaf electric vehicle, X-Trail sport utility vehicle and Infiniti luxury models cut its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March to $3.7 billion, down 45 percent on-year. 

The previous projection was for a 4.5 billion profit.

The company said the main reason for the downgrade was faltering sales in China and the US.

Nissan Motor Co.'s profit in the October-December quarter was $637 million, down from $2.7 billion the previous year. Quarterly sales grew 6 percent to $27.5 billion.

The company said it logged costs about $83 million related to the alleged false under-reporting of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's compensation.

Case against Ghosn

Ghosn has been detained without bail since November 19. 

Besides falsifying financial reports, he has been charged with a breach of trust related to his handling of investment losses and payments to a Saudi businessman. 

Ghosn has said the payments were for legitimate services and Nissan didn't suffer losses.

Recommended

He has said he is innocent of any wrongdoing and is the target of a conspiracy to oust him from the company he helped turn around when it was on the brink of bankruptcy 20 years ago.

Nissan's Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa told reporters on Tuesday that whether the company will pay Ghosn the under-reported compensation has not yet been decided. 

Ghosn has said the compensation was never paid or decided upon.

Saikawa said Jean-Dominique Senard, who recently replaced Ghosn as chairman of Nissan's alliance partner Renault SA of France, will visit Japan later this week for meetings.

"It is practically our first meeting," he said, declining to detail the agenda. "We want to build mutual trust and good communication."

Merger?

Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan, and Nissan owns 15 percent of Renault. There is the talk of merging the two automakers under one holding company.

Saikawa, who recently visited Senard in France, said the two sides basicly agree they want to strengthen their alliance as a "win-win," but no changes to its structure have been decided on.

Asked about his own role in the alleged wrongdoing Nissan accuses Ghosn of concocting, Saikawa said he and many other executives were in shock.

"We are filled with regret about how we didn't see it and how we couldn't stop it," he said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal