Nissan said on Tuesday that its third-quarter profit plunged to about a quarter of the previous year's, partly due to special charges related to alleged false financial reporting by its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

The main factor behind the sharp weakening in profit, however, was the absence of a lift from US tax reforms that sharply boosted Nissan Motor Co.'s earnings in late 2017.

The maker of the Leaf electric vehicle, X-Trail sport utility vehicle and Infiniti luxury models cut its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March to $3.7 billion, down 45 percent on-year.

The previous projection was for a 4.5 billion profit.

The company said the main reason for the downgrade was faltering sales in China and the US.

Nissan Motor Co.'s profit in the October-December quarter was $637 million, down from $2.7 billion the previous year. Quarterly sales grew 6 percent to $27.5 billion.

The company said it logged costs about $83 million related to the alleged false under-reporting of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's compensation.

Case against Ghosn

Ghosn has been detained without bail since November 19.

Besides falsifying financial reports, he has been charged with a breach of trust related to his handling of investment losses and payments to a Saudi businessman.

Ghosn has said the payments were for legitimate services and Nissan didn't suffer losses.