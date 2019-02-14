The US carried out an air strike against Al Qaeda in southern Libya on Wednesday night, Tripoli's UN-backed Government of National Accord said.

The strike near the town of Ubari, some 900 kilometres (550 miles) south of the capital, was coordinated with the GNA, said President Fayez al Sarraj's spokesman.

It targeted "a number of members of terrorist organisation Al Qaeda", Mohamad al Sallak said in a statement, giving no further details.

Libya has been wracked by violence and torn between rival administrations since the NATO-backed overthrow and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.