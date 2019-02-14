A bus carrying workers in North Macedonia crashed into a ravine outside the capital of Skopje on Wednesday, killing 14 people and injuring about 30, officials said.

Venko Filipce, the newly renamed European nation's health minister, said seven people were pronounced dead at the scene and the rest died after being taken to a hospital. Six of those injured had life-threatening conditions.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev declared two days of national mourning.

The bus was carrying about 50 people when it veered off a highway linking Skopje with the western town of Tetovo and plunged 10 metres (30 feet) into a small ravine, landing upside down. The cause of the crash, about 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Skopje, wasn't yet known.