NEW YORK – The Obama administration gave Saudi Arabia too much backing to prosecute its war in Yemen and should have scaled back military support much earlier, a White House aide from that period told TRT World.

Comments from Robert Malley, then US President Barack Obama’s point man on the Middle East, come at a key moment in US politics, with lawmakers trying to end US military assistance for the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen.

“The Obama administration didn’t cover itself in glory when it comes to Yemen. To a certain extent, and despite our best intentions, we covered ourselves in shame,” Malley, now president and CEO of the International Crisis Group, a think tank, told TRT World.

“This was not a case where the goal was to stop our enemies from doing what we didn’t want them to do. This was a case where we were working with partners whose actions led to the devastation that we see.”

According to Malley, Obama faced a tough choice back in March 2015, when ally Saudi Arabia launched its military operation in Yemen to push back the gains of the Houthi rebels, which it viewed as a proxy for arch-foe Iran.

At that time, Riyadh felt “betrayed” by Obama’s bid to strike a nuclear deal with Iran, he added.

Obama tried “to find a middle ground” of not formally joining Riyadh’s anti-Houthi coalition, but by providing “aerial refuelling, intelligence sharing and weapons assistance” so the Saudis could “protect their own territory”, said Malley.

But the plan was not realistic as the support was “fungible” said Malley, who served as Obama’s assistant and senior advisor on the anti-Daesh (ISIS) campaign, as well as the White House Coordinator for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf region.

By refuelling coalition jets, the Saudis were better able to carry out bombing raids deep into Houthi territory that increasingly hit not just military targets but also the towns and villages of impoverished Yemenis.

Reports of strikes on civilians came in thick and fast. By August 2015, the rights watchdog Amnesty International had documented “hundreds of cases” of men, women and children killed in “unlawful airstrikes”, often using US-made bombs.

Indiscriminate hits started soon after Saudi entered the conflict.

On 14 April 2015, a coalition strike on Al Akma, near Taiz, killed ten civilians, including seven children and two women, in a village of poor Yemenis who lived in dwellings of corrugated iron and cardboard, Amnesty said.