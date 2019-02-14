Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that to protect Syria’s territorial integrity, the terrorist PYD/YPG must be swept away from areas where it persists near the Turkish border.

"Syria's territorial integrity will not be ensured unless the PYD/YPG terror group is cleared away from Manbij, [and] east of the Euphrates," Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, ahead of their trilateral meeting with their Iranian counterpart.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – recognised as a terror group by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG/PYD is the group's Syrian branch.

Turkey has promised a counter-terrorist operation against the YPG/PYD in Syria, following two similar successful operations against the group and Daesh since 2016.

Erdogan also said Turkey welcomes Russia's positive attitude towards a proposed safe zone in northern Syria, adding that Turkey also supports the idea as long as it serves to address Turkey's national security concerns.

He said they may soon conclude the formation of Syrian constitutional committee, taking into account reservations expressed by the UN.

"It is very important that the cooperation which took place regarding the use of airspace in Idlib also takes place in Afrin and the area [liberated by] Operation Euphrates Shield – one of the previous counter-terror operations–," Erdogan added.

Russian President Putin said he is sure that together with Turkey, they will accelerate dialogue between parties in Syria.