The Senate resoundingly approved a border security compromise Thursday that ignores most of President Donald Trump's demands for building a wall with Mexico but would prevent a new government shutdown.

The White House said Trump would sign it but then declare a national emergency and perhaps invoke other executive powers to try to shift money to wall-building from elsewhere in the federal budget.

Trump will also sign off on a congressional bill that would authorise a much smaller amount of wall money than the president had been demanding.

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Twitter that Trump would deliver on his signature campaign promise through executive actions, including an emergency declaration, even as his declaration is highly likely to result in legal challenges.

"President Trump will sign the government funding bill, and as he has stated before, he will also take other executive action – including a national emergency – to ensure we stop the national security and humanitarian crisis at the border," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

"The president is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border, and secure our great country," Sanders said.

An emergency declaration to shift funding from other federal priorities to the border is expected to face a swift legal challenge.

"No crisis at the border"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said if President Donald Trump declares a national emergency at the border he's making an "end run around Congress."

Pelosi said there's no crisis at the border with Mexico that requires a national emergency order.

She said if Trump invokes an emergency declaration it should be met with "great unease and dismay" as an overreach of executive authority.

Trump is prepared to invoke a national emergency to build the US-Mexico wall after Congress refused to provide $5.7 billion he was demanding as part of a budget compromise to avoid a federal shutdown.

The US president indicated he would sign the bill to keep the government running past Friday's deadline but also declare the emergency.

Declaring such an emergency, a rare step, would free Trump to seek to redirect federal funds from elsewhere to help pay for a wall along the US-Mexico border.