Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters on Saturday clashed with police in an anti-government rally to protest what they say is a corrupt and inefficient Cabinet, demanding its resignation and early elections.

Protesters broke through police ranks as they tried to enter the building of leftist Socialist Party Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The main poster read "This is the end of the thieves," while another was a picture of Rama's face made to resemble that of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The rally was organised by the centre-right Democratic Party.

TRT World spoke to Besar Likmeta in Tirana for the latest.

Demonstrators threw flares and other objects and tried to destroy a protective cover at the main door, which was later broken. They did not go inside.

They also broke down an art work on the side of the government building.

Police offered little resistance, staying on the side, although they used tear gas and water cannons, and spoke through loudspeakers calling on the protesters to disperse.