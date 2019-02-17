Heather Nauert, picked by US President Donald Trump to be the next ambassador to the United Nations but never officially nominated, has withdrawn from consideration, the Department of State said.

Nauert, a state department spokeswoman, said in a department statement that "the past two months have been gruelling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration."

Nauert's impending nomination had been considered a tough sell in the Senate, where she would have faced tough questions about her relative lack of foreign policy experience, according to congressional aides.

A potential issue involving a nanny that she and her husband had employed may also have been a factor in her decision to withdraw, according to one aide. That issue, which was first reported by Bloomberg on Saturday, centred on a foreign nanny who was legally in the US but did not have legal status to work, according to the aide, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The aide said some involved in the vetting process saw Nauert's inexperience and questions about her ability to represent the US at the UN as a larger issue.

Trump's initial UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, served for nearly all of the administration's first two years. She announced her resignation in October with plans to step down by year's end.

That December, Trump said he would nominate Nauert, called her "very talented, very smart, very quick" and said he thought she would be "respected by all."

Haley's rise

In the wake of November elections that strengthened Republican control of the Senate, her confirmation appeared likely if not easy. Yet Trump never put Nauert's name forward with the Senate and no confirmation hearing was scheduled.