New Delhi has warned against rising communal tensions across the country as Muslim Kashmiris living in Hindu-majority India face property evictions, job suspensions and attacks on social media after a suicide bomber killed 44 paramilitary troops in India-administered Kashmir.

The car bomb attack on an Indian security convoy on Thursday, claimed by Pakistan-based militant group Jaish e Mohammad and carried out by a 20-year-old local youth, was the worst in decades.

Local media quoted the attacker's parents as saying that the young man had turned to militancy after he was humiliated and beaten up by Indian security forces.

As the bodies of the paramilitary personnel who died in the attack were returned to families across India this weekend, passionate crowds waving the Indian flag gathered in the streets to honour them and shouted demands for revenge.

Indian media and politicians have been beating up war drums ever since the attack took place.

Authorities were quick to point the blame for the bombing on neighbouring Pakistan and claimed to have "incontrovertible evidence" of Islamabad's "direct" role in the attack. No proof has been made public yet.

Pakistan has denied any role in the attack.

Kashmiri Muslims, meanwhile, are facing a backlash in Hindu-majority India, mainly in the northern states of Haryana and Uttarakhand, forcing the federal interior ministry to issue an advisory to all states to "ensure their safety and security and maintain communal harmony".

Authorities in India-administered Kashmir have also revoked security for pro-independence Muslim Hurriyat leaders, according to media reports.

Aqib Ahmad, a Kashmiri student in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, said the owner of the house he was staying in had asked him to move out fearing an attack on his property. Rates for air tickets to Kashmir have sky-rocketed as tensions escalate, he said.

Two other students in Dehradun said they also had been asked to vacate their rooms immediately.

"Where are we supposed to go?" Waseem Akram told Reuters, demanding authorities to ensure safety of all Kashmiri students.

Local media reported that some Kashmiri students were assaulted by members of Hindu right-wing groups in Uttarakhand, while a Kashmiri man had been booked by the police in the southern city of Bengaluru under a colonial-era sedition law for a post allegedly backing the militants.

Police in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) state said they were providing temporary accommodation to people returning to Kashmir. The police urged Kashmiris to contact their hotline for "speedy assistance in case they face any difficulties/harassment".

"Traitor"

Fear has engulfed Kashmiri students in Haryana's Ambala district after a video on social media showed a village headman asking people to evict Kashmiri students in the area.

"In case it is not done, the person in whose residence such students are living will be considered as a traitor," the man says in the video, whose authenticity Reuters has not been able to independently verify.

Police said they were investigating the matter.

Since the video surfaced on social media on Saturday, at least half a dozen Kashmiri students have been shifted to the hostel of a university campus in Ambala.