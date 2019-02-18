Indian troops suffered new losses on Monday in a battle with Kashmir rebels that left nine dead, officials said, just days after a major suicide bomb attack escalated tensions with neighbouring Pakistan.

The confrontation piled more pressure on the Indian government, which has blamed Pakistan for last Thursday's suicide attack on a paramilitary convoy that killed at least 44 troops.

Pakistan has warned India against linking it to the attack without an investigation, saying that it was part of New Delhi's "known rhetoric and tactics" to divert global attention from human rights violations in disputed Kashmir.

Several hours of shooting rocked the Pulwama district, south of Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, after officials said four soldiers, a policeman, three rebels and a civilian were killed in the latest clash.

An army major was among the dead, along with three rebels from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group which claimed last week's attack, military and police officials said.

Six senior army men including a brigadier and a lieutenant colonel were injured in the hours-long gun battle, a police official told AFP news agency.

"A police deputy inspector general has also suffered injuries," the official said.

The identity of the rebels was not revealed but local media reports said one of those killed was Abdul Rashid Gazi, a Pakistani national whose role in Thursday's attack was being probed by Indian investigators.

Houses destroyed

Monday’s fighting in Kashmir triggered anti-India protests and clashes, with local residents, mainly youths, trying to march to the site of the gun battle in solidarity with the rebels. Government forces fired tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters.

Residents said Indian troops destroyed five civilian houses with explosives and gasoline during the fighting.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, facing an election that must be held by May, has promised a strong response to the suicide attack and says he has given the military a free hand to tackle cross-border militancy.

Indian troops had earlier cordoned off Pinglan village in Kashmir's Pulwama district, where the attack took place on Thursday.

An indefinite curfew has been imposed and police have asked people to stay indoors.