The Assad regime carried out the majority of over 330 reported chemical attacks in Syria over the last eight years, according to a German-based think tank.

In a report titled "Nowhere to Hide: The Logic of Chemical Weapons Use in Syria", Berlin-based Global Public Policy Institute (GPPI) said on Sunday that some 336 chemical attacks were recorded in Syria since the start of the civil war.

Nearly 98 percent of the attacks were carried out by the regime forces, the report added.

Since the Khan Shaykun attack