Israel will cut around 5 percent of the tax handovers, around $138 million, to stop payments to families of jailed Palestinians, the Israeli security cabinet said on Sunday, following similar US legislation last year.

Citing the around $138 million that Abbas' administration reported paying in prisoner stipends in 2018, the Israeli security cabinet said the same amount would be "frozen" from within the taxes collected for Palestine.

"Abu Mazen (Abbas) continues each month to transfer fat salaries to murderers who are in prison," Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked told Israel's Reshet 13 TV. "We must find a way of stopping this money."

TRT World'sReagan Des Vignes has the story.

The Palestinians condemned the Israeli decision as "piracy". "It is an attempt to pressure us and blackmail us," said Wasel Abu Youssef, a senior official with the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO).

"Even if left with just one dollar, we will pay it to the families of the martyrs, of the prisoners and of the wounded," he said.

Under interim peace deals, Israel collects taxes on behalf the Palestinians, who put the current sums at $222 million a month. With negotiations stalled since 2014, Israel has at times withheld money as a measure of pressure.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, though facing steep aid cuts by Donald Trump's administration that he has boycotted over perceived bias, has held to paying stipends to the families of Palestinians jailed as security offenders or killed by Israel.

Israel and the United States say the policy, which is scaled to give greater monthly payouts for prisoners serving longer sentences, fans Palestinian violence. Abbas describes the slain and jailed Palestinians as "heroes" of a national struggle.

US reductions of aid

The United States passed legislation last year to sharply reduce aid to Palestine unless it stopped the stipends.

The Palestinians last month declined some $60 million in US annual funding for their security forces, worried about exposure to lawsuits under new US anti-terror laws.