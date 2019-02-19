At least 13 people were killed and over a dozen injured late Monday after a speeding truck rammed into a marriage procession in India’s Rajasthan state, officials said.

Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the driver, who fled the scene following the accident in Pratapgarh district.

"A fast-driven truck rammed into a marriage procession, killing nine people on the spot. There were a few more deaths at the hospital as well. In total, there are 13 deaths," Shyam Singh Rajpurohi, the area's district magistrate, said.