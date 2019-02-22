Earlier this month, the US military issued a statement saying that it had conducted two airstrikes in Somalia, killing at least 12 "militants". At the time, US authorities assessed that no civilians were injured or killed in either airstrike. It wasn’t the first time that American authorities expected outside observers or Somalis to accept their narrative.

On January 18, the military published a similar statement saying that it conducted an airstrike in Somalia and killed fifty-two "militants". Similarly, it pointed out that "no civilians were injured or killed" and that they would continue combating Al Shabab extremists in the country. According to a statement from January 3, another "precision airstrike" took place in the country's Hiran Region and killed 24 "militants".

"Precision strikes are part of our strategy. Strikes continue to help our partners make progress in the fight against the transnational terrorists who oppose peace in Somalia and in the region", the statement said. On February 1, another strike took place in the Lower Shabelle Region. According to US Africa Command (AFRICOM), another 13 "Al Shabab fighters" were killed.

In total, within a month, more than 100 people were killed by the US military in Somalia. And let's be honest: we don't know anything about them. We just know that they were bombed to death, and that the rest of the world did not really care about a single one of them.

Since 2001, US AFRICOM, based in Stuttgart, Germany, has been involved in Somalia and several other countries in the region. Airstrikes, mostly conducted by Predator and Reaper drones, are taking place regularly, and like in other countries around the globe, many civilians have been killed in these operations.

Civilians we barely hear about.

A crucial reason for that is the flawed media coverage when it comes to the American “War on Terror”. Many international media outlets reported about the recent strikes. "Dozens of Al Shabab fighters killed in airstrike", wrote the UK-based Guardian. "American Airstrike in Somalia Kills 52 Shabab Extremists, US Military Says", according to the New York Times. "US military says airstrike kills more than 50 terrorists in Somalia", CNN reported, and the list goes on.

However, the truth is that such reports reflect anything but actual coverage of the events. Instead, newsmakers just adopt the narrative of the US government and decide to spread it without scrutinising it, and this is not the first time.

The "officials say" style of journalism has become part of our daily lives for years, whether in Somalia or in any other country the US military or the CIA is involved. Drone strikes killed some people in Yemen? They were terrorists. Brutal American-backed militias raided some houses and killed Afghans and their family members? Of course, they were terrorists too.

Why? Because the White House or the Pentagon said so. Spreading solely the US view has nothing to do with journalism, it's just propaganda. And unfortunately, even some of the best news agencies in the world continue to do it.