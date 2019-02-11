Tensions are mounting in Palestine after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he's planning to implement a draconian law passed in July last year to stop the Palestinian Authority (PA) from supporting the families of political prisoners and those who have lost family members to Israel's military operations.

Amidst political wrangling between Netanyahu and his contender for the upcoming elections, Benny Gantz, Netanyahu criticised the welfare policy which is known as "pay for slay", describing the victims of state violence as terrorists. He said he plans to finish “necessary staff work... to implement the law” by next week, and create a system that robs Palestinians of social benefits despite paying taxes to the PA.

“Next Sunday, I will convene the security cabinet and we will make the necessary decision to offset the funds. The money will be deducted – no one should have any doubt about it,” Netanyahu said on Sunday.

Israel collects taxes on behalf of the PA in the occupied territories, and transfers the revenues generated from them to the PA, a protocol Tel Aviv is bound to follow according to the Oslo Accords. The taxes amount to an estimated $100 million per month.

“Any deduction from these revenues is nothing but a continuation of Israeli piracy against billions of dollars that Israel has stolen,” the PA said in a response to Netanyahu’s election-driven measure.

“This is also a clear and blatant violation of Israeli obligations in accordance with signed agreements, especially the Paris Economic Protocol,” the PA statement emphasised.