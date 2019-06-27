Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ties between Ankara and Washington are based on a strategic partnership.

Erdogan was speaking on Wednesday in Ankara before taking off for the G20 summit which kicks off on Friday in Osaka, Japan. The president landed in Japan on Thursday where he received an honorary doctorate from Mukogawa Women's University.

Replying to a question on purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence systems, Erdogan said: "I don't know if NATO countries began to impose sanctions on each other. I did not receive this impression during my meeting with [US President Donald] Trump."

Erdogan will also pay an official visit to China following the summit, according to Turkish Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

F-35s and S-400s

US officials have urged Turkey to buy US Patriot missiles, arguing the Russian S-400 missile defence systems would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, emphasised the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

Turkey has urged the formation of a commission to clarify any technical issues, but the US has failed to respond to this proposal.

Drilling in Mediterranean

Erdogan also discussed the Greek Cypriot administration’s drilling in the eastern Mediterranean.

Erdogan noted everyone who lives in Cyprus Island has rights to the sea.

“We cannot agree if you [the Greek side] say 'we will bring it under control of southern Cyprus,'" he said.