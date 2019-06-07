Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday renewed calls to revisit the role of the US dollar in global trade and accused Washington of seeking to dominate the world.

Speaking at an economic forum alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Russian president called for deep reform, claiming that trust in the dollar has been on the decline.

Changes in the global economy "call for the adaptation of international financial organisations (and) rethinking the role of the dollar which... has turned into an instrument of pressure by the country of issue on the rest of the world," Putin said.

Putin –– whose country has chafed under numerous rounds of US sanctions –– has repeatedly slammed the global financial system established by Washington in the aftermath of World War II.

In a speech at a plenary session, Putin accused Washington of seeking to "extend its jurisdiction to the whole world."

"But this model not only contradicts the logic of normal international communication. The main thing is, it does not serve the interests of the future."

He also criticised the United States for using pressure and sanctions to maintain its economic supremacy, hurting international trade and eroding global stability.

Putin said the US attempt to "spread its jurisdiction to the entire world" challenges the global order.

'First technological war'

Putin also slammed US moves against Chinese tech giant Huawei, which has signed a deal to develop a 5G network in Russia.

He condemned "the situation around the company Huawei that they are attempting not just to squeeze but to unceremoniously push out of the global market."

"In some circles, this is even being called the first technological war of the dawning digital era," Putin said.

Despite international concerns that it could present a security risk, Huawei on Wednesday signed an agreement with Russian telecoms company MTS to develop a 5G network in the country, on the sidelines of a meeting between Putin and Xi in Moscow.

Chinese President Xi said Beijing was ready to share its expertise, including on 5G technology, with partner countries.

"China is ready to share technological inventions with all partners, in particular 5G technology," Xi said.

His comments came as China races to be a global leader in advanced wireless networks amid fierce rivalry with the United States.

Washington has blacklisted Huawei, a key supplier of equipment for 5G networks in several countries.

Several companies have already distanced themselves from Huawei, including Google, whose Android system equips the vast majority of smartphones in the world.

Huawei's reported potential involvement in Britain's 5G network has proved politically sensitive and Theresa May's government insisted no decision has been made on the issue.

Russia-China trade ties