Digital diplomacy is the latest weapon at the Palestinians’ disposal to make their voices heard.

The Palestinian narrative has been systematically distorted since the loss of their homeland during the Nakba, 71 years ago. A few primary distortions are that historic Palestine was empty, the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a religious one, or that Jordan was the true homeland of Palestinians.

Palestinians accuse some western media outlets of being biased in favour of Israel for their role in adapting the Israeli narrative and ignoring or giving very little attention to the grievances of Palestinians who have been living under military occupation and colonisation since 1947.

Now to the internet and social media, the landscape of myths and fallacies can be altered. Palestinian citizen journalists and internet users in Gaza have started an online campaign to raise awareness, clarify and challenge certain 'facts', which they hope will put an end to the demonisation and dehumanisation of Palestinians who seek freedom. It’s an online battle to counter the Israeli narrative.

The chosen name for this campaign, which some describe as unprecedented, is Ihbid, which means “strike” in Arabic, referring to the combating misinformation. Campaigners leave large numbers of comments in English on specific Israeli and pro-Israeli Facebook pages and Twitter feeds.

They call themselves the Electronic Army of Habed and currently have around 33,000 followers on Facebook and over a thousand followers on Twitter. Their main hashtag is #Ihbid194. The number references UN resolution 194 which calls for the Palestinian refugee right to return to where they were forcibly driven out by Zionist militias in 1948. During that time Palestinians were massacred in an effort to de-populate, de-Arabise and de-Palestinise the historic land of Palestine. The other significance of the number is it is the membership number of Palestine at the UN.

One founder of the electronic army of Habed campaign told TRT World that they created several spare accounts in case their main page is taken down by Facebook, stating that they are being targeted now because of their rise to prominence for exposing Israeli crimes and atrocities against the Palestinian people.

On Nakba day campaigners left thousands of comments on Israeli embassy Facebook pages and embassies of countries that recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The founder of the campaigns claims that as a result of their posts the Israeli embassy in Washington and consulates in San Francisco and Miami removed posts celebrating Israel's so-called independence day and Eurovision.