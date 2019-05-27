May 23, in a small trade town in India’s northeastern state of Assam, a Muslim family had gathered all of its 40 members to provide evidence for the nationality of one of their aunts. Her name was missing from a national registry of citizens. Cautious with their words, they felt harassed by a government that was questioning their place in India, based on their religion.

Suddenly, firecrackers burst across the street. The voice of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi boomed: traders were playing his victory speech from 2014 on loudspeakers.

Now, Modi has been re-elected, and India has been irreparably divided. Faces painted in saffron cheered for their hero and his brashness, which they welcome as the marker of a strong leader. One could also hear the powerlessness on social media of those shocked that the country had also voted, among others, a candidate who is on trial for terror charges but is on her way to becoming a lawmaker.

Between April and May, 900 million Indians voted to choose a new government—with 8,048 candidates vying for 543 seats of the Indian Parliament (545 seats in total, two of those nominated by the president).

In 2014, Modi had offered the template of a transformed Gujarat for the rest of India, based on his term as its head. His role in initiating and condoning the 2002 Godhra pogrom, which had killed more than 1,000 people, was overlooked. The right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 282 seats at the time, more than the 272 needed out of 543 to form a government, and Modi was anointed prime minister.

Five years later, his popularity grew, along with disillusionment.

Modi—who calls himself a fakir [ascetic]—welcomed the world to set up manufacturing units in India; he offered loans to small businessmen. But the knee-jerk demonetisation—towards “eradicating corruption”—hurt the economy. Further, unemployment, at 6.1 per cent is at its highest since the 1970s.

The country faces a severe agrarian crisis as a result of failed farm economics, mismanaged water resources and erratic climate; human development indicators show an equally worrisome picture. India’s secular fabric has been torn to shreds—at least 44 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed in three years by Hindu fundamentalist cow vigilante groups.

Would this have been enough to deter India from bringing the BJP back to power for another five years? Evidently not—the BJP won 303 seats in the Parliament, much more than in 2014.

Did India miss the writing on the wall?

As the opposition party, the century-old Indian National Congress was disconnected from grassroots society and lost in the face of the BJP’s WhatsApp armies and their messages.

Winning only 52 seats, Congress struggled to listen to people’s basic needs, even as its leader Rahul Gandhi—the fourth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi family to lead the party—tried to correct the communal wrongs of the BJP with words of love.

In a viral videofrom last year, Gandhi hugs Modi in the Parliament, much to Modi’s shock. But Gandhi’s message of communal harmony meant little: he has been perceived as a weak leader even within his party.