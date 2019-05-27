TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey's ancient DNA lab aims to gain insight into early human life
Researchers at Hacettepe University in Turkey's capital Ankara hope that their testing and analysis of 12,000 human skeletons will give them insights into human life going as far back as 10,400 BC.
Turkey's ancient DNA lab aims to gain insight into early human life
Scientists believe their study of DNA from a wide range of people and time periods could answer questions about our ancient history. / TRTWorld
May 27, 2019

Turkey's first ancient DNA lab has collected 12,000 human skeletons form every region of the country with an aim to study early human life.

Researchers at Hacettepe University in capital Ankara hope their testing and analysis will give them insights into human life going back as far as 10,400 BC.

"The one thing we've been focusing on over the last few years is the transition between hunter gatherers to farmers. We consider it important to understand the change when human beings began making and building things," says Yilmaz Selim Erdal, Professor of Anthropology.

Recommended

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda