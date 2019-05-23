A thumping election win for India's Hindu nationalist party on Thursday has instilled a sense of resignation among Muslims, some of whom are now willing to concede the demand for a Hindu temple at the site of a razed mosque.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win a bigger majority than in 2014, Election Commission data showed, cheering its conservative base that is expected to double down on demands of the majority Hindu community.

Many Hindus believe Babri Mosque razed in 1992 in the northern town of Ayodhya was built in the same place where Lord Ram, a physical incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, was born. They also point to evidence there was a temple there before the mosque was built in 1528.

The destruction of the mosque by a Hindu mob had led to riots that killed about 2,000 people across the country.

'Issue of temple is like the sword of Damocles'

Reuters news agency spoke to more than two dozen Muslims in Ayodhya and all of them said they were fine with the construction of a Hindu temple there. Many, however, are bound to remain resentful of the construction of a temple on the site of what they call the "martyred mosque."

"We congratulate the prime minister and urge him to ensure that Muslims don't get to suffer any longer," said Haji Mahboob Ahmad, a 65-year-old Muslim community leader who lives near the site of the 16th century mosque.

"There's no denying that there's a sense of resignation among millions of Muslims who fear further alienation. For us, the issue of temple is like the sword of Damocles. Let the temple come up. We need to get over it."

Ahmad, a litigant in a case seeking to preserve the Muslim claim to the site where the mosque once stood, said Muslims in Ayodhya would not oppose the temple in a bid to keep the peace.

Other Muslims agreed.

"Since the prime minister has been re-elected with a bigger mandate, he's well-placed to solve the issue that has only deepened the divide between Hindus and Muslims," said Ashraf Jalal, the imam of Ayodhya.

"For the sake of peace and development, we've decided to support the idea of the temple."

'We want peace and progress'