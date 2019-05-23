In the 2012 UK Channel Four documentary film Kashmir’s Torture Trail by Jezza Neumann, an older-looking Kashmiri man Qalandar Khatana enters a room supported on crutches.

Both his feet are missing, and his legs just above where his ankles should be are heavily bandaged. The bandages look damp with a mix of betadine disinfectant, dirt, and coagulated blood. The wounds look old but still raw, and you feel the twinge as he struggles to sit down with pain visible on his face.

A local Kashmiri interviewer asks him to tell his account. Twenty years previously in 1992, Khatana was grabbed by the Indian paramilitary Border Security Force from his native village in North Kashmir and brought to the capital Srinagar for “interrogation.”

They accused him of being a “guide” for local militants crossing over the border that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan. His world-shattering ordeal had just begun.

“These don’t move at all,” Khatana tells his interviewer, showing his hooked fingers, which, he says, the soldiers had beaten out of shape. The soldiers stomped on him, and then one of them just took out a knife and chopped Khatana’s feet off from above his ankles. Khatana tells of how he saw his detached feet quivering in front of him as the blood squirted out of his legs. As if this wasn’t enough, the soldiers cut off chunks of flesh from his thighs and forced him to eat it. As he lifts his kameez to show knotted skin on his cratered side, Khatana’s voice rises, and he assumes the tone of his torturers. The soldiers, while feeding him his own flesh, were jeering at him: “Bastard, don’t you ever dare again mention Kashmir will be free!”

Khatana’s experience is gruesome but not singular. Many others in Kashmir share similar experiences at the hands of the Indian military. The 550-page new report titled Torture: Indian State’s Instrument of Control in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmirby two Kashmir-based human rights organizations, Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) and Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), has found trends and patterns in its examination of 432 other cases to reveal that torture is “routine, intrinsic to the very existence of the Indian state in Kashmir.”

It is worthwhile to quote from the report to show the extent to which this is the case:

“Apart from verbal abuse, the other forms of torture that we have come across during this research include stripping the detainees naked (or down to bare minimum), beatings with wooden sticks, iron rods or leather belts, roller treatment whereby a heavy wooden log or an iron rod is rolled over the legs of the detainee, with extra weight applied to it by forces personnel who sit on the opposite sides of this rod, water-boarding, electrocution, hanging from the ceiling, dunking detainees’ head in water (which is sometimes mixed with chilli powder), burning of the body with iron rods, heaters or cigarette butts, solitary confinement, sleep deprivation, sexualized torture including rape and sodomy, among others.”

Legal cover

Based on the case studies, the report points out that most victims of torture are civilians (70 percent) and more than one in every ten tortured Kashmiris never survive the ordeal. Those who do survive end up with lifelong grievous internal and external bodily harm that permanently incapacitates them.

Despite overwhelming evidence that Indian forces use torture systematically against Kashmiris, this routinised form of violence has hardly ever become an issue worth public scrutiny within the Indian government, media or the general public sphere.

Though India signed the United Nations Convention Against Torture in 1997, it has not ratified it. This has meant no effective legal or institutional mechanisms have been put in place to prevent torture or prosecute those in the military or police accused of using torture.

But there is a far more pervasive reason why the Indian military’s use of torture in Kashmir has been so widespread and unaccountable. Indian forces enjoy near-total immunity from civil legal proceedings for their abuses of human rights in the region.

Under the refurbished colonial-era emergency law Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which the Indian government imposed in Kashmir in 1990 and remains in place, the soldiers have been given a free hand to deal with Kashmiris suspected of “separatist” activities.

The vicious power of the AFSPA gets heightened under the nationalist regimes in New Delhi. Proving one’s nationalism in India has come to mean either remaining silent on atrocities committed by the state forces against Kashmiris or demanding an even tougher approach.

Top-down culture

The rise of Narendra Modi as the Hindu nationalist prime minister of India has further emboldened his extremist loyalist supporters who cheer when Kashmiris die and circulate images of dead, injured or humiliated Kashmiris as trophies.

Modi has himself publicly reiterated several times to the Indian military in Kashmir that they have a “free hand” to do whatever it takes to finish Kashmiris demanding or supporting independence.

Since 2016, the Indian military has taken Modi’s carte blanche as a signal to carry out what it unhesitatingly calls “Operation All Out,” killing, injuring, blinding, and arresting hundreds.

Despite the slowly growing international attention to its abuses against Kashmiris (a UN report detailing human rights violations in Kashmir came out in June 2018), the Indian government has mostly managed to dodge wider criticism.

Since the early 1990s, India has used several strategies to keep state violence against Kashmiris beyond the threshold of international visibility. These strategies have ranged from invisibilizing the military violence in Kashmir to an outright refusal to accept any criticism.

Invisibilizing the violence takes the form of putting pressure on local newspapers and journalists to abstain from covering violent events involving Indian soldiers unless such events are reported in the Indian nationalist idiom of the military defending the nation against Kashmiri “anti-nationals” and “terrorists.”