Large parts of India-administered Kashmir erupted in protest on Monday over the rape of a three-year-old child, leaving at least a dozen people injured in clashes with government forces, police said.

The incident happened last Wednesday when a car mechanic, a neighbour of the victim's family, allegedly lured the child into the toilet of a nearby school and raped her.

The accused, from the Sumbal area north of the main city of Srinagar and thought to be 20 years old, has already been arrested.

On Monday, allegations emerged that the principal of another school issued a certificate for the accused that said the alleged rapist was a minor, sparking anger and triggering protests across the Kashmir valley.

At least a dozen people including government forces personnel were injured when tear gas and pellet shotguns were fired to quell the protests in many towns, top police officer Swayam Prakash Pani said.

"One of the injured protestors is critically wounded," Pani said.

"We have registered a separate case against the school principal and detained him for questioning," he said.

Thousands also protested in Srinagar and clashed with Indian forces.

Across the Indian administered part of disputed Kashmir Valley, thousands of government forces personnel wearing riot gear were deployed to contain the spreading protests, officials said.