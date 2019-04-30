Cyclone Fani is expected to intensify into an “extremely severe” storm in the next 24 hours as it heads toward the coast of the eastern Indian state of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department said.

The storm is currently in the Bay of Bengal about 690 km east-southeast of Chennai and moved north-northwest at a speed of 16 km per hour over the past six hours, the office said.

Fani is generating maximum sustained winds of about 157 kph, according to a storm advisory from the US Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

India's Met Office has forecast heavy rainfall in Odisha and in some parts of the state of Andhra Pradesh in the next few days.

The Odisha state government has asked officials to be alert and evacuate people if the storm intensifies and makes landfall in the state, Bishnupada Sethi, the state’s special relief commissioner, told Reuters.