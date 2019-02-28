Here we go again. Politicians in France are obsessed with the hijab and took their ire out on Decathlon forcing the sports shop to cancel the sale of 'running hijab' sportswear following fearmongering that it’s 'anti-feminist'.

The French sports giant had sparked the row when it launched a special hijab for female Muslim joggers. The piece of clothing started a debate over freedoms for Muslim women against France's strict secular values.

A social media storm ensued with outrage from some politicians including from Emmanuel Macron’s La Republique En Marche Party against Muslim head coverings.

Decathlon capitulated and said the outfit would not go on sale “at present” in France.

Agnes Buzyn, the health minister in Macron’s government, said on French Radio RTL of the garment, “It’s a vision of women that I don’t share. I would prefer if a French brand did not promote the headscarf.”

Aurore Berge, from Macron’s Party, tweeted her opposition, saying she would boycott the store which she accused of not respecting French values saying, “My choice as a woman and citizen will be to no longer trust a brand which breaks with our values.”

The controversy is the latest in France over garments worn by Muslim women which many in the secular country perceive as instruments of women's 'subjugation'. Others argue that they allow Muslim women to be an active part of broader society. A woman's choice does not seem to be respected in France if it does not fit specifically into France's rigid interpretation of secularism.

France in 2004 banned the hijab, which covers the hair but leaves the face uncovered, from classrooms in schools and government offices, but it is a common sight in the country. Nicolas Sarkozy was Minister of Interior at the time and in 2007, was later elected president.

France is home to just over 4 million Muslims.

In 2010, Nicolas Sarkozy’s right-wing government banned full-face coverings in France. He was accused by human rights groups of stigmatising Muslim women.